KTVQ Sweeps 2026 Montana Broadcasters Association Awards

The KTVQ news team earned top honors at this year’s Montana Broadcasters Association’s E.B. Craney Awards, taking home multiple first-place wins — including the coveted “Television Station of the Year” and “Television Newscast of the Year” awards.

The E.B. Craney Awards, named after Montana broadcast pioneer Ed Craney, recognize the highest achievements in local television and radio for excellence news, coverage, production, promotion, and public service.

KTVQ claimed first place in these categories:

Television Station of the Year



Television Newscast of the Year



Television Broadcaster of the Year (Andrea Lutz)



Commercial Television Program of the Year



In Service to the Community - Television



Television Breaking News



Montana’s Scripps television stations, including KTVQ, received 14 of 17 awards presented to commercial television stations.