Intermountain Health unveils renovated diabetes and endocrinology clinic

BILLINGS— Intermountain Health has renovated its diabetes and endocrinology clinic, revealing the finished project in a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday afternoon.

The hospital told MTN that the renovations were funded through donors Steve and Debbie Reger and Tom and Maree Ryan.

The hospital renamed the clinic the Reger-Ryan Diabetes and Weight Management Center.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2

Renovations included expanding the conference room, remodeling the exercise room, adding several education rooms and increasing the number of exam rooms from 19 to 31. The hospital also lowered examination tables for patient convenience.

According to Intermountain Health diabetologist Dr. Justen Rudolph, the hospital could hire up to five new healthcare providers in the center soon.

“We continue to expand the number of providers. That means office space, but we had literally run out of space to see patients,” said Rudolph.

He said it is a necessary addition as the demand for care rises.

“We're actually a pretty healthy state compared to the rest of the nation. But we're seeing increases in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes across the country, our state included,” he added.

The hospital chose to not disclose the costs of the renovations.