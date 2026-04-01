Crashes closed I-90 between Columbus and Big Timber on Wednesday morning

COLUMBUS - Interstate 90 was closed Wednesday morning between Columbus and Big Timber.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the highway was closed in both directions between mileposts 370 and 408 at 7:40 a.m.

The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that the highway was closed due to wrecks.

According to a social media post by the Montana Highway Patrol, one westbound lane reopened at about 9:40 a.m.

One eastbound lane opened at about 10:40 a.m.

"Cleanup of these crashes is expected to take hours", the patrol said.

Montana Highway Patrol I-90 was closed on Wednesday morning west of Columbus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.