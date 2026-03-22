HUNTLEY — Nearly nine months after a devastating hailstorm damaged every building at the Huntley Project Museum, signs of recovery are coming into focus, one brushstroke at a time.

Watch how the museum has recovered after a devastating hailstorm last year:

Huntley Project Museum continues recovery nearly 9 months after hailstorm, hosts spring event

The museum marked the first day of spring with a sold-out sip-and-paint event on Saturday, inspired by painter Bob Ross, which drew families and artists alike. While the event brought color and energy into the grounds, it also highlighted how far the museum has come since last summer’s storm and how far it still has to go.

“Bob Ross is me and my husband's favorite painter, so we love watching his shows," said Grace Reynolds, who attended with her daughters Angelica and Olivia. “This is a big deal for our family.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The Reynolds family paints in Saturday's event.

Angelica, Reynolds said, is now competing in a national Bob Ross-inspired art contest, America's Most Artistic Kid, and currently ranks first in her group.

"She's doing very good. It's more of a natural talent for her," said Reynolds.

The museum has increasingly hosted events, such as paint nights, to draw visitors to its rural location and reengage the community.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

"We're kind of off the beaten path, so we try to have events to bring business, visitors to the museum," Executive Director Neal Gunnels said. “We’re almost back to normal.”

In June 2025, a powerful hailstorm tore through the Huntley and Shepherd areas, leaving widespread destruction. The museum’s 18 historic homestead buildings were all damaged, forcing it to close for much of June, one of its busiest months.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"It's better now, but after it first happened, it was pretty devastating. It hurt the entire community," said Gunnels. "A lot of people lost their livelihood and are still recovering from that."

Related: 'We'll be okay': Huntley Project Museum in recovery following historic hail and windstorms

Since then, the museum has made significant repairs. Crews have replaced all of the roofs and windows, installed new siding, and repainted several structures.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Roofs and windows have since been replaced.

Still, the damage came at a steep cost, more than $1 million. The museum had to cover most of itself after its insurance policy did not include wind or hail coverage.

“Unfortunately, our insurance did not cover any of it because we had a major storm in 2019, which was a major payout," Gunnels said, noting that support from local organizations, donors, and Yellowstone County helped offset some expenses.

Not everything could be saved. Three outdoor storage buildings were deemed beyond repair due to structural issues and mold caused by water and hail intrusion. Those buildings will need to be demolished and eventually replaced, adding to the museum’s ongoing financial burden.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News One of three damaged storage buildings.

"The cost of repairing was more than what they're really worth. They're older buildings that did not have foundation," said Gunnels. "It's still a major financial burden for the museum, and we're still not even close to the point of being able to replace those buildings, which we really need for storage."

Related: Huntley Project Museum needs help with repairs from hail damage

Despite the challenges, the museum is seeing momentum return. Gunnells said visitation has increased significantly this year, with record numbers in the first three months.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

For families like the Schlossers, that’s a reason to keep coming back. Ashley Schlosser said her children, Owen and Georgia, enjoy both the events and the museum’s interactive exhibits.

“They seem to enjoy it. They really like coming with grandma, and they like coming and seeing the different exhibits, and they really like Midnight, the cat," she said. “I like that it's local, and we like to support the community."

“My favorite old building over there is the school, because you can draw on the chalkboards," said Owen.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Walkways were re-sanded and repainted.

Even as repairs continue, the Huntley Project Museum is moving forward, blending history, art, and community as it recovers from one of the most challenging chapters in its history.