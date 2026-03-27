Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Human remains found in Billings yard identified as man who went missing in 2021

Remains discovered by city code enforcement officer on March 19
bonesx.jfif
Q2 News
The Billings Police Department Crime Scene Van parked outside a South Side residence on March 19.
bonesx.jfif
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS - The identity of the human remains found March 19 in a South Side Billings yard is now known.

Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Valerie Juhl said Friday the remains found in the backyard at 3815 4th Ave. S. are those of Ronald Lander, a 56-year-old man. Lander was transient and reported missing in 2021.

The cause and manner of death remain undetermined. Juhl said only bones were found in the yard and the clothing was decayed.

No cuts were found on the bones, and the hyoid bone in his neck was intact, suggesting nothing suspicious in his death.

A city code enforcement officer discovered the remains.

Billings police said the death investigation remains ongoing.

"We may never know how long the body was in the yard," Juhl said.

RELATED: Human remains found at Billings South Side residence

Human remains found at Billings South Side residence

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader