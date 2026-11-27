BILLINGS — Thanksgiving morning in Billings started with feet hitting the ground, as thousands took to the streets for the 16th annual Turkey Trot, running to help fund local charities fighting hunger.

Among the thousands at the starting line was Nathan Hummel, taking on a challenge he never expected to face.

Watch the Thanksgiving festivities here:

How Billings spent Thanksgiving showing up for others

"I was in an accident a while ago and I lost my leg, and I just wanted to push myself and see that I can do some running," Hummel said.

He'd never been a runner before. But this year, he wanted to see just how far he could push himself.

"It's wonderful. I love seeing everyone come together and just be a community as one," Hummel said.

For thousands of people in Billings, Thanksgiving starts before they ever sit down at the dinner table.

Whether it's running a few miles, volunteering, or helping put a meal on someone else's plate, people across the city spent part of their holiday showing up for others.

For one married couple, showing up meant spending part of their Thanksgiving serving food at the Montana Rescue Mission downtown.

"For me personally, it was just to be grateful and give back. I mean, we've had ups and downs in life," Freddie Ortiz said.

"While we're up, might as well help those in the down," Ortiz said.

It's a lesson Freddy and his wife Gabbie hope the younger volunteers working beside them take through life.

"You can do it, do it. Help somebody out, and I think that's what we're losing, a lot of empathy," Ortiz said.

A few blocks away, showing up for others meant changing Thanksgiving dinner plans entirely for one man who knows what it's like to need help himself.

"When we heard that they wanted to have dinner here, I canceled it, and this was like more of a big call, thinking of other people instead of ourselves," Edwin Ortiz, a now employee of the First United Methodist Church of Billings said.

Ortiz once stayed with the Off the Streets emergency shelter as one of its first residents in 2020.

Now sober and working at the Church, he's helping give the same support he once needed to others.

The shelter first opened as a COVID shelter for people who had COVID and could not enter the Montana Rescue Mission or other shelters because of the risk of exposure.

"It's been a very hard journey, you know, a lot of times I wanted to give up, but I kept pushing and going on…" Edwin said.

And that very journey brought him back to the other side of the table.

"It touched my heart to help the community out and be a part of helping the needy," Edwin said.

Off the Streets holds an annual Thanksgiving dinner, but this year the small shelter was able to host it in the church's larger space after Edwin gave up his holiday plans to make it happen.

"Edwin was one of our very first shelter guests and he's now in charge of facilities here. And he gave up his Thanksgiving plans so that we could have a warm and comfortable Thanksgiving," said Jennifer Mercer, a leader on the board of directors for Off the Streets.

Mercer said the shelter relies on the community to make the event possible.

"Off the streets operates on a shoestring budget, so it takes all of these people coming together to make all this possible. But we're absolutely thrilled for today to be able to serve the community and welcome in everyone from the streets," Mercer said.

Different Thanksgiving traditions, all rooted in the same thing: showing up for someone else.

Mercer also wanted to recognize a local donor who stepped up to help feed guests this year.

"We would love to give a special shout out to the news director at Q2, Keegan Harsha, who actually purchased five turkeys on his own," Mercer said.

