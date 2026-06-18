Hit-and-run driver crashes into Allies in Aging building in Billings

BILLINGS — A vehicle crashed into the front windows of Allies in Aging at 1505 Ave. D in Billings on Tuesday afternoon in a hit-and-run, leaving the building boarded up. No one was hurt.

Evelyn Dempsey, director of community services, said the crash happened just after lunch service, and thankfully, all the seniors had already left. Glass littered the floor, and she said that if the timing had been different, the outcome could have been much worse.

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Hit-and-run crashes into Allies in Aging in Billings

"If they had been here, the glass was, I mean, it shattered. So, and it, you know, was propelled through the dining hall," Dempsey said Thursday.

Allies in Aging is a nonprofit support service for seniors and offers group meals at the Avenue D location.

By Thursday, a structural engineer had checked out the building and gave it the all-clear, declaring it safe for occupancy.

Billings police said they are still searching for the suspect vehicle and have obtained video from Allies in Aging's cameras.

Despite the boarded-up front entrance and ongoing cleanup, Allies in Aging is not slowing down.

"On Monday, it'll be full speed ahead. We'll be serving seniors, and they're able to have their meals here just like they always have. So yeah, it looks a little different, but it's business as usual," Dempsey said.