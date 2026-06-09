BILLINGS— A hit-and-run crash Monday morning destroyed a Billings water pump at Central Park.

Billings police told MTN, “…officers are still looking into a possible suspect. No one has been charged or any citations issued yet.”

Watch the report:

Hit-and-run crash destroys pump that waters Central Park in Billings

An anonymous participant of a public Billings Facebook page posted photographs online of the wreckage after the crash.

It appears the car hit a nearby tree as well.

Billings Parks and Recreation have cleaned up the area. The department’s director, Gavin Woltjer, told MTN that repairs will cost approximately $50,000.

Parks and Recreation will order a new water pump. Delivery of the pump could take up to 12 weeks, according to Woltjer.

The pump serves the irrigation system at the park and supplies water pressure to distribute water to grass and trees. While the pump is down, the irrigation system will still work, but it won't put out the same pressure, according to Woltjer.