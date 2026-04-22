Historic downtown hotel sold to Billings couple

BILLINGS— A historic downtown Billings building has just sold to new owners, while the future of another property next door is up in the air.

Both buildings, the Fargo Hotel and the next-door Rex Hotel, were put on the market last year.

Both are more than 100 years old.

Justin McKinsey/Q2

Billings couple Kirk and Elise Williams purchased the Fargo Hotel building this month. The Rex Hotel was on the market as of Wednesday for a listed $4.5 million on Coldwell Banker Commercial, but the listing agent told MTN News the owners plan to remove the listing.

'Billings, Montana As She Was & Is' Facebook group administrator Rebecca Heimbuck, who keeps record of Billings history, said the Rex Hotel has played a significant role in the city.

Justin McKinsey/Q2

“When it was first built, it was mainly just like a bar. They served Dutch lunches. And then in about 1917, the third story was built, and it became more of a classier hotel,” said Heimbuck.

The building last served as the location for the Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse, which closed Aug. 30.

Related: Leaders tout downtown Billings as Buffalo Block prepares to close

Heimbuck said she hopes potential buyers will consider maintaining its well-known charm.

Justin McKinsey/Q2

“Everyone seems to be really attached to it, and they all have memories from sharing birthdays and other fancy dinners here, and I think that they would like to see a restaurant. I know when the Buffalo Block closed, there was… sadness. People would like to see, I think, a restaurant go in or some sort of entertainment,” said Heimbuck.