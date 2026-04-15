Highway patrol: Minnesota man died in April 7 crash on I-90 near Columbus

A 72-year-old Minnesota man died in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near Columbus on April 7, the Montana Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.

The crash, which happened at 5:47 p.m., delayed traffic for hours and diverted vehicles through town.

The man's passenger in his Subaru Outback, a 66-year-old Minnesota, was injured. No one else involved in the crash.

According to the highway patrol, the man was heading west on I-90 at mile marker 412 in the right lane, when he veered into the left lane near another vehicle, then crossed the median and struck the trailer of a semi headed in the opposite direction. That semi then clipped another semi trailer in the eastbound lane, according to the highway patrol.

The road conditions were dry, and authorities do not suspect drugs or alcohol as factors.