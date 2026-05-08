In 1988, Congress called on President Reagan to proclaim the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Prayer.

Americans have prayed on this day ever since, for families, churches, and others in their lives.

Watch Hardin National Day of Prayer story here:

Hardin citizens focus on students during National Day of Prayer

“And so when those walls come down, the Spirit of the Lord is going to take over in the name of Jesus,” Duwaye Birdinground said in Hardin as he prayed. “Precious Heavenly Father, Almighty God in the name of Jesus. Right now, we come before you in prayer, Lord.”

An afternoon walk in Hardin brought prayers for the students, teachers, and those involved in the schools.

“This is the National Day of Prayer, one of the things that my uncle would say, ‘Pray without ceasing,’” said Buzzy White Clay, Crow Nation spiritual advisor.

Since they were praying for the kids, they prayed next to the venue for a school track meet.

“We pray for life, Lord,” said David Doyle. “For community, Lord, for purpose, Lord, for all of these students, that they would find community, Lord, in their families and in their homes. And they would find community in friends that know you, Father God.”

The group made stops and walked around the Hardin schools, with signs stating bullying was a problem.

"Ask anything in my name, and it shall be done," Melissa Falls Down, Lodge Grass church co-pastor, said to the group as she prayed. “We ask that the bullying will stop in the name of Jesus, Lord. We lift up your name, Lord, the name above any other name, Lord.”

The prayer walk through Hardin is not meant to highlight any specific incident, but more for everyone who may be affected in some way by bullying.

“I had to help the schools come against the bullying that's going on here,” said Elijah Falls Down, Lodge Grass church youth pastor. “Because we need to do a stand, a stand for the children, for the kids and just for the community here. Not only here but around the reservation too and show the love of God, Jesus. Jesus is the answer."

They prayed for the protection of kids, in hopes of not seeing any more suicides.

“Pray for the young girls and young boys in the high school, in the school system,” said Rosemary Lincoln.“For protection, be strong for themselves.”

And they prayed for the bullies who may cause some of the problems.

“A lot of times the bullies are going through their own thing,” said Andy Jacobs, Bighorn Men's Life Group co-leader. “So, they're acting out because they're having challenges themselves. And they need as much prayer and support as the people that are being bullied.”

The walks are for the entire community, in hopes of peace here and around the world.

“God is the only one that's going to be able to bring peace,” said Pastor Mike Juntunen of the Church of the Open Bible in Hardin. “So we need to pray and the usual verse we use, 2 Chronicles 7:14: if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face, that's when we're going to see the transformation taking place.”

The Hardin group held more National Day of Prayer events, which included praying for everyone in the community.