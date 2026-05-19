Half of Yellowstone County mobile home owners face increased property tax, treasurer says

BILLINGS — More than half of the residents living in Yellowstone County mobile homes are facing increased property tax bills as new legislation takes effect that requires residents to enroll their property with the state Department of Revenue, according to County Treasurer Hank Peters.

The new law requires residents verify their property as a primary residence to avoid a steep increase in taxes as part of the Homestead Tax restructuring bill. Those bills were sent out this month to mobile home owners, and some of the affected were charged three times the usual amount.

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Half of Yellowstone County mobile home owners face increased property tax

Casa Village resident Jerry Beyl was among the many surprised and disappointed by his bill.

"Anger and frustration," Beyl said. "The property taxes… Ugh… Irritate me anyway."

Beyl said that his taxes went up a little bit, though the difference wasn't staggering because he enrolled correctly in the homestead program. Still, he said it was upsetting to hear how drastic the increase was for neighbors.

"I grew up on a farm and ranch. If you double your taxes on those in a year, you're going to put something out of work," Beyl said.

Peters, the county treasurer, was also surprised by the magnitude of the increase when he noticed mobile homes in the county taxed at double their usual rate.

"At first you're trying to figure it out and quickly you think, what could be causing it?" Peters said, adding, "The concern turns to how are these owners of mobile homes going to pay for these? We're in a world where everything is getting more expensive."

Peters said 56% of all mobile homes in Yellowstone County are affected, with similar high rates elsewhere in the state.

"It's a state-wide change, so it's definitely being felt elsewhere," Peters said.

Peters said the issue could be amplified in the fall, when homeowners who did not enroll will also be affected when they receive their bills.

"The very latest they'd find out is when their tax statements come out in 2026. They'd be getting it late October, early November," Peters said.

Residents can apply for a refund if they would have qualified for the Homestead Tax break but forgot to file the proper information. Peters said they need to apply for the refund through the Department of Revenue starting in January 2027.

"Obviously that's not perfect because you're having to come up with the money and pay it and then wait until January at the earliest to be refunded," Peters said.

For Beyl, and residents across the state, it's the only option.

"Come on. Stop messing with people's money," Beyl said. "It's frustrating."