'Getting out of hand': Billings Heights ratepayers upset at 24 percent water rate hike

BILLINGS — Heights residents and business owners are bracing for significantly higher water bills after the Billings Heights Water District board approved a 24% rate increase set to take effect July 1.

The board also expects to approve another increase the following year, in order to offset rising costs from their lone supplier, the City of Billings. At this point, that amount is predicted to be around 18%.

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'Getting out of hand': Billings Heights ratepayers upset at proposed water rate increases

Jake Witham owns Spin Fresh Laundromat on Lake Elmo Drive and said he was disappointed to hear the news, which was delivered by letter. He said the impacts on his business will be extreme.

"It's going to hurt everybody in the Heights," Witham said. "Utilities are always a big thing of my cost."

Witham said he fears what the increased costs will mean for his customers. He expects that his monthly bill will rise by close to $400.

"I have a lot of customers that can't afford a washer and dryer, so I'm pushing these costs onto the people that in some ways can't afford it," Witham said. "But I can't afford to keep my doors open if I don't do it."

Another Billings Heights resident, Steve Pomroy, said he was stunned when he received the letter announcing the rate increase.

"Shocking," Pomroy said Thursday morning. "I was astonished. It was unbelievable."

Pomroy said Heights water rates already exceed what city residents elsewhere pay, and the increases feel especially unfair.

"We shouldn't have to pay more for the same water that other people do in the city," Pomroy said.

Pomroy is actively making changes at home to offset the higher costs, replacing grass with rock beds to reduce sprinkler use. He expects his sprinkler costs to increase from $20 to $30 each time following the rate hike.

"We took out a lot of grass and a lot of zones to help conserve the water, and yet it's still not enough," Pomroy said. "It's getting out of hand. It's getting ridiculous."

Jeff Essman, board president for the Heights Water District, said he is not happy about the increase either but said the district's hands are tied by a decades-old contract with the city.

"Unfortunately, the board is between a rock and a hard place," Essman said Wednesday afternoon. "That (contract) requires us to pay for the water we purchase based upon the capital investments the city has made."

Essman pointed to the West End Water Treatment Plant as the most recent example, saying the project led the city to raise its bulk sale price nearly 29%. With the price of water going up from the city, Essman said the Heights had to follow suit.

"We don't have the ability to absorb a million-dollar increase in billing without raising our rates to our customers," Essman said.

Essman said the city plans another increase next year, adding to frustration among residents and businesses.

"It's frustrating because it does really impact growth of the Heights," Witham said. "It's hurting the Heights."

Both Witham and Pomroy said it's time for change, and they are hoping that more residents step up to push for the Heights Water District to be disbanded and added into the city's regular billing system.

"Since we're all in this together and we're all paying the taxes together, it should be more equitable," Pomroy said. "When you start getting stuff like this people take notice, and I think people are going to have to start fighting back."

A public hearing regarding the approved 24% change will be held on June 24 at 1540 Popelka Dr. in Billings.