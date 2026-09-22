CROW AGENCY, Mont. — A natural gas leak forced the evacuation of more than a dozen elementary-age students from a daycare center in Crow Agency on Monday after a gas line was struck during nearby construction work.

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Gas leak near Crow Agency daycare prompts evacuation of young students and nearby homes

Eva Fisher, the ECE coordinator for Crow Tribe Head Start, said the school day started normally around 8 a.m.

Just before noon, staff learned a gas line had been struck during construction work down the road from the daycare center. What followed was a swift and coordinated response that Fisher said may have been the fastest evacuation the reservation has ever seen.

For Fisher, keeping students calm and getting them out safely became the only priority.

"Our safety for our students is the most important thing. We have parents — we don't want them to panic — so staying calm through the whole process was really important," Fisher said.

As students got ready for lunch, evacuation procedures kicked in immediately. Teachers and family workers began calling parents to notify them of the situation.

At the same time, transit buses were brought in to move children and staff away from the area and to a nearby community center.

"So it took about 20 minutes to get our students out of the building and transported over here," Fisher said.

Fisher said roughly 30 students and staff members were evacuated from the building in total.

The impact of the gas leak extended beyond the daycare center. BIA officials said homes near the damaged gas line on Takes Gun Drive were also evacuated as law enforcement shut down the surrounding area.

Fire crews responded and later contained the leak. The road reopened shortly after 2 p.m.

School leaders said they are hoping classes and daycare operations can safely return to normal Tuesday.

