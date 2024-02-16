Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Funeral service planned for slain Sheridan police officer

krinkee.png
Courtesy Sheridan Police Department
Sheridan police Sgt. Nevada Krinkee<br/>
krinkee.png
Posted at 10:56 AM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 13:14:30-05

SHERIDAN, Wyo. - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Sheridan police officer who was killed Tuesday.

A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be held for Sgt. Nevada Krinkee on March 1 at 1 p.m. at the Sheridan College Dome, according to an obituary published by Kane Funeral Home.

The service will be followed by a processional to the Sheridan Municipal Cemetary, the obituary states.

Krinkee, 33, died Tuesday morning when he was shot while serving a man a trespass warning at a residence near downtown Sheridan. The shooting resulted in a 30-hour standoff with a man later identified as 46-year-old William Lowery. He was killed by police when he fled a residence carrying a firearm, officials said.

Krinkee grew up in Bozeman and was a U.S. Army veteran who joined the Sheridan Police Department about six years ago. He is survived by a wife, who is also an officer on the department, and a young daughter.

Q2 RELATED COVERAGE:

Effort launched to rebuild Sheridan home destroyed during standoff

Sheridan community collecting donations to help family of fallen officer

'He was a leader': Friends remember slain Sheridan police officer

Half-brother of Nevada Krinkee, police officer killed in Sheridan, speaks out

Suspect killed by police while fleeing standoff in Sheridan

Sheridan police officer killed responding to call

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader