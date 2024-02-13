Police in Sheridan, Wyo. close downtown area

SHERIDAN, Wyo. - Sheridan Police Department Lieutenant James Hill has asked the public to avoid traveling north on Sheridan Avenue past 5th Street.

The SPD is responding to an ongoing situation and is being assisted by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Gillette Police Department and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lander Journal reports: A BOLO has been issued out of Sheridan for a William Lowery, 46, who shot an officer or shot at an officer and fled in a red 2008 Chevy pickup with the Wyoming license plate 3-23801. He's considered armed and dangerous.

A school official said Sheridan Junior High School was notified of an incident near the downtown area Tuesday morning and the school went into a shelter-in-place order. Shortly after the school was advised the shelter-in-place could be lifted by police who informed the school there was no longer a threat.

More information will be released as the situation develops, reports Sheridan Media.

