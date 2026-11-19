A program that pairs first-time mothers in Billings with registered nurses is losing a major source of funding on Jan. 1, leaving families who rely on those nurses facing uncertainty about their care.

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Funding cuts threaten Billings program that pairs first-time mothers with nurses through RiverStone Health

Nurse-Family Partnership at RiverStone Health pairs first-time mothers with registered nurses during pregnancy and through their child's second birthday.

But beginning Jan. 1, the program loses state funding that covers about 40% of its budget.

The state's new funding opportunity did not include Nurse-Family Partnership as an eligible model.

"Nurse Family Partnership is often referred to as the ICU of home visiting. And so the nurses come with that medical knowledge and a whole lot of trust," Shannon Hauck said.

Hauck is a registered nurse who supervises Nurse-Family Partnership at RiverStone Health.

RiverStone has stopped enrolling new families. Its three Nurse-Family Partnership nurses currently serve about 60 families.

The program originally had four nurse positions, but one nurse moved out of state. Each remaining nurse is carrying about 20 families, slightly below the typical range of 21 to 25.

Families must enroll before delivery, ideally any time after 12 weeks of pregnancy. Those on Medicaid or receiving WIC are the only demographic eligible to enroll in Nurse-Family Partnership for free.

The nurses say what they provide goes beyond a typical home visiting program.

"The nurses come with that medical knowledge and a whole lot of trust because we are talking about sensitive information such as the mom's mental health status and if there's any substance misuse," Hauck said.

She described how nurses have caught cases of preeclampsia and high blood pressure after birth that could have been life-threatening, and are attuned to red flags for postpartum depression, anxiety and psychosis.

Kristen Bonner, a registered nurse and senior director for Client Health Services and Public Health Nursing, said the program learned it was losing the state funding when the grant application came out and excluded Nurse-Family Partnership.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services elected to fund three programs and did not provide a reason for leaving out the model, Bonner said. The funding decision covers the next seven years.

"We are looking at how we transition both employees and families into other programs, other potential funding streams," Bonner said.

RiverStone is waiting to hear back on a Healthy Montana Families grant, with an answer expected sometime in December.

Even if the grant comes through, Nurse-Family Partnership as it exists now will not return.

The goal is to serve current families under one of RiverStone's other home visiting programs, such as Parents as Teachers or maternal child health.

Those other models differ from Nurse-Family Partnership.

The maternal child health program does not have nurses who specialize in pregnancy, and Parents as Teachers focuses on helping parents learn to teach their own children rather than on maternal health.

Another funding source is also uncertain. The City of Billings provides about $200,000 a year for Nurse-Family Partnership through its Public Safety Mill Levy, treating home visits as an investment in preventing problems before they happen.

RiverStone presented to the Billings City Council on Nov. 2, asking to use that existing funding for broader home visiting.

The council is now considering whether those prevention dollars should be spent on other evidence-based programs.

"Funding drives how many we can staff, which drives how many families we can serve. So right now, we're in a waiting game," Bonner said.

Without the city funding, RiverStone says it would not be able to keep any of its three nurses, meaning fewer families served.

If both funding sources fall through, Bonner estimated about 50 families, at minimum, would be affected and could end up on waiting lists for other programs.

For families already enrolled, the transition could mean moving into other programs, potentially with the same nurse but under a different model.

RiverStone says it is giving families a choice and being transparent that the best outcome would be keeping their home visitor, while the worst outcome would be moving into a different program without that nurse.

Bonner said many families who are aware of the changes are relieved they may not lose the relationship with their home visitor.

She noted that many families in the program are isolated and lack the means to seek medical care, and that the nurses act as a bridge to help them get the care they need.

"If we can change the trajectory of a family, a community, and if we can change a community, we can change an entire zip code," Hauck said.

