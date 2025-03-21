Friday Morning Headlines: Missing teen, Social Security concerns, Griz fall in first round

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, March 21
Father of missing Garryowen 13-year-old Sa’Wade Birdinground remains hopeful
GARRYOWEN - The father of Sa'wade Birdinground tells MTN News he refuses to give up hope.
His 13-year-old daughter disappeared from her home in Garryowen last October and remains missing.
Despite extensive search efforts in the area, which included a search by the FBI, there have been no leads.
A spokesperson with the FBI confirmed that the agency is actively working on Sa'wade's case and urges anyone with information to contact law enforcement.
Nonprofits brace as Social Security changes challenge Yellowstone County seniors
BILLINGS - Montana nonprofits that work to help seniors say they are bracing for incoming social security changes.
As of March 31, Social Security recipients will no longer be able to verify their identity over the phone and will have to go online or visit an office in person.
Groups like Big Sky Senior Services and the Adult Resource Alliance worry that in-person or technological requirements could pose new challenges.
Montana battles but can't overcome Wisconsin's size, shooting in NCAA tournament loss
A hard day on the hardwood for Griz fans yesterday.
They took on Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Denver, losing 66 to 85.
Today, the MSU lady cats are in Ohio, looking to beat the Buckeyes in their first round.
That game is set for 3:30 p.m. MST.
Watch the latest weather forecast here
Watch Montana This Morning