Nonprofits brace as Social Security changes challenge Yellowstone County seniors

BILLINGS — Major changes are coming to how Social Security handles identity verification, and while these updates aim to curb fraud within the federal government, they are creating significant concerns for advocacy groups who assist seniors in Billings.

Local nonprofits brace for impact as Social Security changes challenge Yellowstone County seniors

Venita Cox is no stranger to helping seniors navigate life’s challenges. She is a volunteer with the Adult Resource Alliance's RIDES program and offers her car several times a week to help older adults complete essential tasks, and provide companionship.

“It is fun. I get to be friends with them, and they are always so fun to visit with and talk to. You learn about their families," said Cox. "Everyone is so very appreciative of it that you really feel like it is a good service, and I hope someday if I need a service like this that it's still available.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Venita Cox drives her car several times a week to assist seniors through the RIDES volunteer driver program.

Pamela Greenfield has utilized the RIDES service for two months and has been grateful for the assistance.

“I don't have to feel like I have to drive because I can't. It's not safe for me to drive right now, so it's just really helped a lot," said Greenfield. "It's made such a positive and important difference in my life. I'm very happy I found out about it.”

Now, Cox and other volunteers will likely add one more service to their routes to assist seniors who will need to visit the Social Security office in person.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Pamela Greenfield received a ride to the grocery store on Thursday from the RIDES program.

Starting on March 31, Social Security recipients will no longer be able to verify their identity over the phone. Instead, they will have to go to the office in person or through an online verification system. The Trump Administration cites that the changes are needed to prevent fraud as officials estimate that $100 million a year in taxpayer funds is wasted because of fraud associated with direct deposit and Social Security.

This transition will mainly impact those filing for benefits for the first time or making changes to their bank information. Over 72 million Americans use Social Security.

The change worries seniors such as Greenfield, who rely on Social Security income and hope it won't be more difficult to gain access to money.

“I've just heard that they want us to come down in personnel and I was worried about how I'd get there and who would get me there," said Greenfield. "How will I pay for things? I will be homeless. Where to go? Can't get more real than that.”

Nonprofit groups Big Sky Senior Services and the Adult Resource Alliance, whose organizations have merged and offer services to adults and seniors to help them live independently, worry the in-person or technological requirements could pose a challenge to the thousands of seniors they assist who use Social Security.

“Social Security is a lot of good, but it's hard for folks to navigate that," said Tyler Amundson, executive director for Big Sky Senior Services. "In our area, there's regional offices for Social Security, so that means if you live outside of Billings in any distance, you're driving all the way into Billings to make those changes."

Marcus Cocova/MTN News Big Sky Senior Services and the Adult Resource Alliance, 935 Lake Elmo Dr

The nonprofits regularly see older adults struggle with finding adequate transportation. For many seniors, traveling to a regional office to fulfill these requirements could be a substantial barrier.

"If you think about a Social Security income, it's a very fixed income, and then we have someone maybe from Custer, Montana, who needs them now to drive to this regional spot. There's just a lot of barriers," said Erika Purington, executive director of the Adult Resource Alliance. “It's just not an efficient way or a way of dignity to have people get really what they need just for the basics.”

With a growing number of seniors in need, the RIDES program may soon face greater strain. Purington and Amundson foresee an increasing demand for volunteer drivers for the program to help seniors get to Social Security offices, which could stretch limited resources. The Adult Resource Alliance already uses over 300 volunteers, but due to scheduling, it can be difficult to keep drivers on consistent routes.

"There is a growing concern, and the need is big. Ability to serve is always crunched," said Purington. "And, recognizing that Social Security requirements take time, and so that means volunteers are going to need to wait or reconnect with those folks, and that's hard to coordinate."



“You're helping somebody else, whether you believe it or not, by getting out and helping that’s what I've found so, and then it helps me," said Greenfield.

The organizations remain hopeful and say that they are ready to adapt to the changes.

“We'll find ways to make it happen, but there's burdens that come with it, both financially and finding those volunteers to make sure it happens," added Amundson.



Despite the growing challenges, volunteers such as Cox remain committed to making a difference.

“I could probably do more rides than what I do, and I would be more than willing to help out with that," said Cox.

For more information on how to volunteer with the RIDES program or the Adult Resource Alliance, click here.