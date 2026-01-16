Friday Headlines: Teacher recovering, Water problems, Championship parade

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Jan. 16

Students return to Billings Senior following Tuesday stabbing

BILLINGS - A Billings Senior High School math teacher who was stabbed by a female student earlier this week continues to recover from his injuries.

Jason Rader, a math teacher at the school, was injured during the incident that occurred during finals week. The student involved is also recovering.

Students returned to class on Wednesday with counselors available to provide support. Rader's classes are continuing with substitute teachers in a different classroom.

Meadowlark mobile home park withdraws application for Billings water

BILLINGS - Residents of Meadowlark Mobile Home Park are still seeking permanent solutions to their water problems after filing a lawsuit against management in 2022 over dirty brown water coming from their taps.

The park's recent application to connect to city water was withdrawn after the Billings City Council raised concerns about annexation requirements, marking new developments in the four-year water battle.

Bobcat fans prepare for national championship parade in Bozeman

BOZEMAN - Bobcat fans will have another chance to celebrate Montana State's national championship victory nearly two weeks after the historic win in Nashville.

The city of Bozeman is hosting a championship parade on Thursday at 10 a.m., starting at Bobcat Stadium. Main Street will be closed from 9 to 11 a.m. for the celebration.

The parade will be followed by speeches and a celebration back at the stadium at 11:30 a.m.

Q2 Weather

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy and much cooler on Friday

Jason Stiff

