Meadowlark mobile home park withdraws application for Billings water

BILLINGS— A mobile home park withdrew its application to join the Billings water system after the city sought additional information on the request.

Mobile home park withdraws application for Billings water

Meadowlark, previously known as Blain’s Mobile Home Court, applied last month, three years after several residents shared pictures of black and brown water pouring out of their faucets. In response, Havenpark, which owns Meadowlark, upgraded the park’s filtration system in 2023, making the water clear again.

In its application, Havenpark failed to include an annexation request, which is why it received pushback, according to Billings City Council member Mike Boyett.

“Our policy has always been if you want city services water and sewer that are paid for by the citizens of Billings you shouldn't get it without being part of the city. So, our goal is to have if we're going to give services, we want to annex it,” Boyett said.

Boyett said Thursday afternoon that he has not seen another application since Havenpark withdrew in December.

“Maybe they can fix it themselves or at some point maybe they'll have to come back and say we have to have water so then they'll apply for annexation,” said Boyett.

MTN reached out to representatives of Havenpark, who were unable to provide comment before this story aired. MTN will update this story with any additional comments from Havenpark.

