Friday Headlines: School bus crash, Hospital pause, Mall taxes

3 students injured in school bus crash on Billings West End

BILLINGS - Three students were injured Thursday afternoon when their school bus blew out a tire and careened 40 feet off the road near Shiloh and Neibauer roads in Billings.

One student was hospitalized following the accident, while two others sustained injuries. A fourth student was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The bus accident occurred when the First Student bus experienced a tire blowout, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Billings legislator continues push for eastern Montana mental-health facility

BILLINGS - A Billings legislator continues to advocate for a proposed mental health hospital to serve eastern Montana, despite the project being put on pause by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

The potential site for the facility was identified on Skyway Drive in the Billings Heights area.

"The facility is much needed," said Republican state Sen. Mike Yakawich.

House Bill 5 gives legislators until June 2026 to spend the money allocated for the project.

County: Rimrock Mall is behind $600K on property taxes

BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County treasurer confirmed that the owner of Rimrock Mall owes more than $500,000 in unpaid property taxes and penalties.

Officials said the mall's future remains uncertain as owner Kohan Retail Investment Group faces a deadline to pay the outstanding debt, or a third party could purchase it.

Kohan bought the mall in 2024 for $28 million.

