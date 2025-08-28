3 students injured in school bus crash on Billings West End

Update 3:40 p.m.

Three students were injured, including one who was taken to the hospital, following a First Student school bus crash on Billings West End Thursday afternoon, according to Billings Public Schools.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. after a tire blowout near the intersection of Shiloh Road and Neibauer Road, according to the school district.

The student was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, according to the district.

(original report) Responders are at the scene of a school bus crash on Billings' far west end Thursday afternoon.

The bus appeared to have gone off the side of the road and into a ditch near the intersection of Shiloh Road and Neibauer Road around 2 p.m. No other vehicles appear to be involved.

Four students were aboard the First Student Bus headed from the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch.

It wasn't immediately clear if any students were injured. An ambulance was at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.