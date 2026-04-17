Friday Headlines: Peace talks, Feral cats, Park storm

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, April 17
Israel and Lebanon agree to a 10-day ceasefire as Trump hints at peace talks
Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a fragile 10-day ceasefire as President Trump hints at weekend peace talks with Iran.
President Trump commented on how the war is going.
"Swimmingly," Trump said.
He warned that fighting could resume without a deal.
The Pentagon has deployed over 10,000 service members to blockade Iran's ports at the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, celebrations erupted in Lebanese streets overnight as the U.S.-backed ceasefire took effect.
Hardin seeking solution for feral-cat problem, and gas euthanization is out
HARDIN - Hardin community leaders are turning away from a controversial plan to kill stray cats with gas chambers after fierce community backlash.
The proposal would have rounded up feral cats, held them for just five days, and then euthanized them.
Councilman George Coyne said they are working with animal groups to find alternatives for the estimated 1,000 feral cats in the city.
Spring storm delays Yellowstone road openings
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A spring snowstorm dumped a foot of powder on Yellowstone National Park, forcing delayed openings of key entrances and roads this morning.
The West Entrance to Old Faithful and Canyon, plus the Mammoth to Norris stretch, will not open until noon.
The North and Northeast entrances remain open, but visitors should expect winter driving conditions and possible closures.
Q2 WEATHER
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Isolated rain & snow showers, a few t'storms possible
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