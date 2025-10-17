Friday Headlines: Laurel break-ins, AI confusion, Wilderness bridge

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Oct. 17

Seven car break-ins reported in Laurel since late September

LAUREL - Laurel police are investigating a string of vehicle thefts after one report of someone breaking into a car turned into seven cases, all within days of each other.

One victim told MTN News the thieves stole $1,500 worth of equipment from him.

Officers say they believe the same individuals could be involved in all the incidents, while residents say they are taking extra security measures.

Billings police: Don't trust Google AI for local emergency phone numbers

BILLINGS - Billings police are warning the community about AI confusion when it comes to calling their non-emergency number.

Officers say they are getting reports of people seeking the department's number on Google's AI overview search, only to be given incorrect digits.

Officers say the department reported the information to Google, and the problem should be fixed within the next few weeks.

Bridge repaired on East Rosebud Creek near Rimrock Lake

Bridge repaired on East Rosebud Creek near Rimrock Lake

RED LODGE - The Absaroka Beartooth Wilderness Foundation says the Rimrock Bridge near East Rosebud Lake is complete, three years after a flood destroyed it.

Since June 2022, two men have died at the site where the bridge once stood.

The U.S. Forest Service has not been able to comment to confirm the completion due to the government shutdown.

