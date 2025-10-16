LAUREL — What started as one report of theft has turned into seven separate incidents plaguing Laurel neighborhoods.

“This one is just happening all over town, unbeknownst. We don't know. We're assuming it's the same individuals,” Laurel Police Chief Jarred Anglin said Wednesday.

Watch Laurel residents talk about the recent car thefts:

Seven car break-ins reported in Laurel since late September

According to Anglin, the car break-ins began toward the end of September.

“Then we had them the 25th, the 26th, the 30th, and then the 2nd,” Anglin said.

Anglin said that there could be more that have not been reported or nothing was stolen.

"There could have been other vehicles that have gone through, potentially nothing missing of value, or they didn't realize that their vehicle went through. So there potentially are more that just weren't reported," Anglin said.

This is not the first time that a spree of car break-ins happened in Laurel. In May, 38 cars were broken into. Two people were arrested in connection with these incidents, according to Anglin.

Zachariah Tate became one of the victims when a thief stole his camera and equipment from his vehicle.

“It was late at night. It had to be between midnight (and) in the morning,” Tate said.

The stolen items held value for Tate, including lenses his wife had given him. “All the lenses, my wife got me over Father's Day, birthdays, Christmas, stuff like that,” Tate said.

Tate estimates the value of stolen equipment at $1,500. He said it was the one time that he left his car unlocked, and it cost him.

The thefts around town have sparked concerns among residents.

Jenna Shanks, who has lived in Laurel for five years, said the break-ins don’t surprise her.

“Just seems like in the last year, it's gotten a little more, I wouldn't say ghetto, but or unsafe, but somewhere around there,” Shanks said. “I'd say it's probably consistent. I wouldn't be surprised if it happened again.”

Shanks said she has a camera and saw someone looking around.

“First, he was kind of looking around our driveway, peeking in our yard and looking under our porch,” Shanks said. “At the end of the video, yep, he went over and opened her car door. She said it was rummaged through. She didn't, I don't know if he took anything.”

The incidents have prompted residents to take extra security measures.

“We keep our stuff locked up pretty tight, because we're aware,” Shanks said.

Tate said that he filed a police report, and he’s continuing to search for his stolen camera equipment.

“There is a police report filed, and I've been looking on Facebook marketplace, Laurel, Billings, like surrounding areas. I've looked on Craigslist. I've been trying. I will find my camera,” Tate said.