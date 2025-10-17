The unofficial word is the Rimrock Bridge has been repaired, is safe, passable and ready to use.

Pictures posted by the Absaroka Beartooth Wilderness Foundation (ABWF) show a completed bridge that was hauled in by helicopter last week.

See the bridge below:

Bridge repaired on East Rosebud Creek near Rimrock Lake



With the government shutdown, the U.S. Forest Service has not been able to comment on the bridge and confirm the completion or any details.

The flooding in 2022 washed out the original bridge and now what some call the most beautiful canyon in the world is ready for hikers.

"My grandmother took that (picture), looking down on the outlet,’ said Joe Josephson, ABWF executive director. “My grandfather is fishing at the outlet of East Rosebud, and there's no bridge.”

Courtesy: Harriet Josephson

Josephson says that since the road to East Rosebud Lake had to be repaired, the project to replace the bridge took longer.

“It's nice now that the bridge is in because there's been a lot of pressure to complete that hike,” Josephson said. “And there's been some public safety issues with that, so we're glad to see it in."

One man died in the area this year, and another in 2024.