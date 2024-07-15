Search is on in Carbon County for hiker presumed missing in Rimrock Lake

RED LODGE - Carbon County authorities say the search is on for a missing hiker who fell into the water near Rimrock Lake.

The search continued Sunday for the person, who authorities say has been identified and police are in touch with family, but no other details were given.

Red Lodge Search and Rescue posted on its Facebook page that responders and the Carbon County Sheriff's office were called to an area near Rimrock Lake in the East Rosebud drainage on Friday, July 12.

A bystander reported that a person slipped and was washed away into the rapidly moving East Rosebud Creek while attempting to cross below Rimrock Lake.

The search is ongoing with ground crews, helicopters and other resources.

The bridge at Rimrock Lake was washed out during the floods in 2022 and has not yet been rebuilt.

Officials say, crossing the creek without the bridge is extremely hazardous and is strongly discouraged.

The post has no further details and authorities say more information will be made available in the near future.

They ask anyone with information to report to call Carbon County Dispatch at 406-446-1234.