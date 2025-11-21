Friday Headlines: Jail expansion, Horse sale, Porcupine pick

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Nov. 21

Yellowstone County commissioners debate $227 million bond to expand jail

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County commissioners are preparing to ask voters to approve a $227 million bond to more than double the capacity of the county's overcrowded jail facility.

County leaders will vote next Tuesday on whether to move forward with the expensive expansion project, which would require taxpayers to fund the substantial investment in the detention center.

The proposed bond comes as the county grapples with a jail system that has reached capacity limits, prompting officials to explore significant infrastructure improvements to address the growing need for detention space.

Montana horse auction canceled because of spread of equine virus

BILLINGS - A potentially deadly horse virus has forced the cancellation of one of Montana's largest horse sales this weekend. Billings Livestock Commission canceled its November auction due to an outbreak of EHV, or equine herpes virus.

The virus spread from Texas rodeos, where 1,600 competitors from 20 states participated before traveling home with their horses, creating a multi-state health concern for the equine community.

It's the Griz! ZooMontana porcupine predicts winner of upcoming Brawl of the Wild

BILLINGS - The Brawl of the Wild is set for Saturday as football fans across Montana prepare for the annual rivalry matchup between the Cats and Griz in Missoula.

Loyal supporters from both teams are making their predictions ahead of the highly anticipated game.

Even the animal kingdom joined the excitement, with Lander the porcupine at ZooMontana making his first-ever prediction for the rivalry game.

Football fans will discover Saturday whether Lander's prediction proves accurate when the teams face off in their traditional season-ending battle.

Q2 Weather

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm weekend before a chilly blast. Holiday travelers could face wind and cold

Forecast Friday Nov 21, 2025

