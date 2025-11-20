It's the Griz! ZooMontana porcupine predicts winner of upcoming Brawl of the Wild

BILLINGS— ZooMontana porcupine Lander predicted Thursday morning that Montana Grizzlies will win against the Montana State Bobcats in Brawl of the Wild on Saturday.

The zoo has had animals predict the outcomes of Super Bowl championships, but this is the first year it is participating in Cats vs. Griz predictions.

Watch Lander the porcupine make the prediction:

ZooMontana porcupine predicts Grizzlies victory in Brawl of the Wild

“It's Lander's very first time. We've gone through a plethora of animals choosing, but it's Lander's turn, and I think she's going to pick a great winner,” said ZooMontana CEO Jessica Hart.

The zoo set up two bowls of watermelon in front of the logos of each team, then let Lander choose. She immediately started chowing on the Griz watermelon, and her pick was over in under 10 seconds.

The zoo also just adopted two bobcats, meaning they will have both bobcat and grizzly bear representation at the zoo during the game.

Vanessa Willardson Jessica Hart

“Now we have both sides of the rivalry to be here at Zoo Montana, to be ambassadors for the game, but also for the animals that represent those schools,” said Hart.

Even though Lander predicted the Grizzlies will win, Hart and ZooMontana board member Aly Eggart are rooting for the Bobcats this weekend.

“Do you think Lander was right?” MTN News asked Eggart.

Vanessa Willardson Aly Eggart

“Oh gosh, I hope she wasn't. But I'm proud of her no matter what. It's a big task to have to say who you’re picking. But what I really ultimately hope is that it's just a great football game,” answered Eggart.

“I hope it's a fun and an exciting time, and I want to say, ‘Go Cats!’” added Hart.