ZooMontana grizzly cubs predict the Philadelphia Eagles will be victorious in Super Bowl

BILLINGS — ZooMontana held its yearly tradition on Wednesday, where animals predict which team will win the Super Bowl.

See video below for grizzly's prediction:

ZooMontana cubs choose Super Bowl winner

This year, grizzly bear cubs George and Willie made the decision.

Willie chose first, ultimately predicting that the Philadelphia Eagles would be victorious.

His brother, George, chose the Kansas City Chiefs, although he decided too late.

It's a tradition that's been going on for years, with this year's decision being the coldest.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

ZooMontana Executive Director Jeff Ewelt found the event to be bittersweet. It's his last before moving on to his new job at the Omaha Zoo in Nebraska.

"You know, this is always such a fun event. It's so goofy, but it's so much fun and it has garnered us some national news, which is always a fun thing to have happen. Quite honestly, we knew the cubs were going to be pretty excited about this. They're young. They're excited to see new things, and so we knew they'd be all about the peanut butter cakes. So, obviously it was a good way to go out," Ewelt said.