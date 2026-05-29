Friday Headlines: Iran ceasefire, School stabbing, Spelling Bee

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, May 29

U.S., Iran near deal to extend ceasefire 60 days

U.S., Iran near deal to extend ceasefire 60 days

A tentative deal to extend the U.S.-Iran ceasefire another 60 days awaits final approval from Tehran and President Trump.

Both sides could be just hours away from reaching an agreement to stretch the fragile truce.

Major obstacles remain, including Iran's demand for tolls on the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing disputes over Tehran's nuclear stockpile.

Three months into the conflict, both sides continue military strikes despite the ceasefire.

Billings police close to 'wrap up' of investigation into Senior High stabbing, chief says

Billings police 'wrapping up' investigation of Senior High stabbing, chief says

BILLINGS - Five months after a stabbing at Billings Senior High involving a student and a teacher, the investigation remains open with no arrests made.

The Billings police chief says investigators are "very close" to wrapping up their end of the case, but are waiting on forensic results before sending it to the county attorney.

Meanwhile, a teacher-district committee is forming in response to a nationwide rise in student assaults on teachers.

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Shrey Parikh wins the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee in dramatic spell-off

Shrey Parikh wins the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee in dramatic spell-off

A 14-year-old from California has won the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee — and he almost never made it to the stage.

Shrey, who nearly gave up the sport entirely last year, claimed the championship in record-breaking fashion during the spell-off, correctly spelling 32 words in just 90 seconds — more than any previous winner.

Montana was also represented during the week-long competition. Nicholas Tian of Bozeman competed on behalf of the Treasure State.

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Q2 WEATHER

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot on Friday, then weekend rain and thunderstorms

Jason Stiff

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