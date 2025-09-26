Friday Headlines: Hospital study, Roadside memorial, Driver shortage

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Sept. 26

Billings mental health providers study challenges of second state mental hospital

BILLINGS - A coalition of Yellowstone County mental health providers is examining the possibility of establishing a new state mental hospital in the area, according to a gap analysis released by the group.

The study assesses critical needs that would have to be met for the facility and recommends addressing several key issues, including a workforce gap, insufficient step-down capacity for discharged patients, and crisis capacity strain.

Billings father asked to take down memorial for his daughter

BILLINGS - The father of a 22-year-old woman who died in a motorcycle crash is being asked by airport and Montana Department of Transportation officials to remove a memorial he built to honor her.

The assistant aviation director of the airport says while it is a tragic situation, the property used by Lem Robinson to memorialize his daughter Savanah sits on city and state-owned land along Highway 3.

Robinson says he has until Oct. 17 to remove the memorial.

Colstrip Public Schools on desperate search for bus driver replacement

COLSTRIP - Colstrip Public School officials are searching for a replacement school bus driver after announcing they will suspend bus routes starting Oct. 1, citing the retirement of the district's only bus driver.

Officials say they are working to find both a new driver and a solution for out-of-district students.

