Q2 Billings Area Weather: Slightly cooler, breezy, and smoky on Friday

BILLINGS — A dry, cold front will work its way through the region on Friday, bringing a slight cool-down and breezy to windy conditions with northwest gusts of 20-35 mph, though the western foothills could feel gusts over 40 mph. Skies will be smoky. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

The weekend will be mainly sunny and dry with daytime highs back into the low to mid-80s. An upper-level low will bring a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms over the Absarokas/Beartooths by late Sunday.

The weather pattern looks to change by the middle of next week, with chances of rain and a return to near-seasonal temperatures. There is still some uncertainty about the timing.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 40s and 50s through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com