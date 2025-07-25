Friday Headlines: Homicide investigation, Water for sale, WIC benefits

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, July 25

Homicide in Billings leaves one dead and a neighborhood on edge

Homicide in Billings leaves one dead and a neighborhood on edge

BILLINGS - One person is dead following a possible murder that occurred Wednesday night in Billings.

Police are investigating an incident that began on Cook Avenue, with evidence leading detectives to the Billings Clinic emergency room parking lot.

According to authorities, the victim was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle before being pronounced dead.

Investigators have identified and located a person of interest in the case. The victim's name has not yet been released as the investigation continues.

Read the full story

'Instantly upset:' Big Timber residents rage at city's water sale to Crazy Mountain Ranch

'Instantly upset:' Big Timber residents rage at city's water sale to Crazy Mountain Ranch

BIG TIMBER - Residents in Big Timber are voicing concerns after city officials announced plans to sell 100,000 gallons of water daily to irrigate a new golf course at Crazy Mountain Ranch.

Big Timber city officials said in a statement that the city routinely sells bulk water to customers and has sufficient supply to fulfill this request.

The water deal comes as Crazy Mountain Ranch faces an ongoing legal battle with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation regarding its water rights.

Read the full story

Billings gardeners market brings fresh produce to South Side and WIC-eligible families

Billings gardeners' market brings fresh produce to Southside and WIC eligible families

BILLINGS - As of July 1, farmers and gardeners markets across Montana, including the Healthy by Design Market in Billings, can now serve more pregnant or breastfeeding mothers and children with expanded WIC benefits.

Eligibility requirements have increased to include households making up to 185% of the federal poverty level.

The expansion provides a $30 voucher for each eligible family member to use at Montana markets.

Read the full story

Watch the latest weather forecast

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A sunny, dry, and seasonal Thursday

Watch Montana This Morning