'Instantly upset:' Big Timber residents rage at city's water sale to Crazy Mountain Ranch

BIG TIMBER — Big Timber residents are speaking out after the recent announcement that the city would be selling 100,000 gallons per day to the Crazy Mountain Ranch to help irrigate its new golf course.

The deal comes at a time when the ranch is facing a legal battle with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation over its water rights.

Watch this video to hear from residents:

Big Timber residents Celia Hulin and Jenny Thompson are concerned with the deal, citing a lack of communication as their primary concern.

"I was instantly upset," Hulin said Thursday afternoon. "Instantly. I believe that the general population doesn't know."

Thompson added to Hulin's worries with questions of her own.

"Why didn't we have a say in it before we heard that this was happening?" Thompson said Thursday afternoon. "It just feels like this is something that should've been more widespread communicated."

MTN did speak with Big Timber Public Works Director Kris Novotny on the phone, who provided a statement and some clarification on bulk water sales, which he said the city engages in frequently.

"The City of Big Timber does sell bulk water to a variety of customers for a variety of projects," Novotny wrote. "We have the capacity to supply the quantities they requested. If at any time that changes, we have the right to suspend bulk water sales. Our public water system is closely monitored by our operators."

Still, Hulin believes there wasn't enough communication beforehand and said there are not guarantees that the sale will help boost the local economy.

"Everybody is under-informed, and there aren't any guarantees in place," Hulin said. "I would like to see where that money is going to go and some assurances that it's going to go there."

Hulin said she also has an issue with the ranch, which is currently in a legal battle over its valid water rights.

"I don't trust the ranch," Hulin said. "I mean, they've proven to be unhonest. I feel like they started this thing with dishonesty, stealing the water where they're at. To find out we're selling them water and bailing them out really made me mad."

Thompson said she recognizes the push to boost the local economy, but expressed concern as to this being the only option.

"We're a small town and we do need the income, but do we need it that bad?" Thompson said. "Isn't there other ways?"

Part of Thompson's concerns are the fact that water and sewage rates were already likely going to be increased for residents before the deal took place.

"There's just one price and it goes up every summer," Thompson said. "I mean, we have to water our lawns and it's high. It's expensive."

MTN did leave a voicemail for Crazy Mountain Ranch, which is owned by the Yellowstone Club, but never received a call back.

