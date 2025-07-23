Crazy Mountain Ranch asking Big Timber for boost in water sales

Crazy Mountain Ranch is asking the city of Big Timber for up to 100,000 gallons of treated water per day—nearly four times what they’re currently using.

City officials say the short-term sale could benefit the community financially, generating revenue for local projects.

The ranch, located in Clyde Park, is owned by Lone Mountain Land Company—a subsidiary of CrossHarbor Capital Partners, which also owns the Yellowstone Club.

Councilwoman Kari Baird says the city has been selling bulk water for decades, though she couldn’t confirm when Crazy Mountain Ranch became a customer—or how much money the city is making, when MTN News reached her by phone Wednesday.

Baird said she understands how some might feel upset at the sale, but that she sees both sides of the issue.

That sale is now under scrutiny by Big Timber community members, who reached out to MTN News with new concerns, as the ranch’s use of water has drawn legal action.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation has taken Crazy Mountain Ranch to court, accusing it of irrigating a new golf course without a valid water right.

In a lawsuit filed July 11, the DNRC is also asking a district judge to consider fines for violating the Montana Water Use Act.

A court order issued July 18 temporarily bans the ranch from using those contested water rights until a hearing scheduled for July 28, according to reporting by the Montana Free Press.

Amid the legal challenge, Crazy Mountain Ranch has floated the idea of trucking in more than 100,000 gallons of water per week just to keep the course alive.

According to audio recordings of the Big Timber City Council meeting Monday, leaders said if residents need the water, they’d cut off the ranch’s access.

Meanwhile, water officials say the city’s treatment plant is operating at just 70% capacity and there is no formal water sale policy in place.

Starting Oct. 1 of 2025, Senate Bill 178 will take effect in Montana, which allows for the temporary lease of water rights in Montana. The DNRC is currently drafting rules to implement the law.