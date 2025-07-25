Billings gardeners market brings fresh produce to South Side and WIC-eligible families

BILLINGS — As of July 1, more pregnant, breastfeeding mothers, and children received access to Montana WIC (Women, Infants & Children) benefits as the eligibility requirements were expanded for households making up to 185% of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that comes out to a little less than $5,000 a month.

One of those benefits includes a $30 voucher for each eligible family member at Montana farmers or gardeners markets (for fruits, vegetables, and herbs). For a family of four, that's an additional $120 in fresh produce.

Learn about how the Healthy by Design Gardeners' Market is helping families on the South Side of Billings below:

The Healthy by Design Gardeners' Market is every Thursday afternoon at South Park from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It's been held between June and October for the past 15 years.

"Last time I was here, they had some eggs. I mean there were a lot of cool things there," said Billings South Side resident and Montana legislator Mike Yakawich at Thursday's market. "It really highlights both how wonderful the South Side is, how wonderful South Park is, and it really provides a lot of fresh produce for people."

Healthy by Design is a community-health coalition created by leaders at Billings Clinic, Intermountain Health, and RiverStone Health in order to help underserved populations in Yellowstone County.

The Gardeners' Market originally began in the RiverStone Health parking lot but was moved to South Park to help disadvantaged communities in south Billings, according to Healthy by Design's program coordinator, Amanda Zimmerman-Murter.

"We're proud to call South Park our home. The South Side neighborhood is a USDA-designated food desert. So, this is one of the ways the coalition helps provide healthy produce and access throughout the year," Zimmerman-Murter said.

The market will be open every Thursday until Oct. 2.

According to Zimmerman-Murter, at least half of the market's vendors sell fresh and local produce.

Not only does the market accept federal SNAP tokens and senior coupons, but several vendors also accept vouchers from the WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

In order for families to use their $30 voucher from WIC, this year customers can download the Healthy Together App. Through the app, the voucher will be loaded through a QR code that farmers can scan at the farmers market.

According to RiverStone Health nutrition educator, Ashley Miller, the app allows farmers and gardeners to receive their payment quicker. Previously, the program used checks for the vouchers.

"For those that either do not have a smartphone or do not feel comfortable using their smartphone, we are able to print a copy of that QR code," Miller said.

WIC is available to caregivers with children below the age of five, pregnant women, postpartum moms and breastfeeding mothers.

According to Miller, WIC helps families have access to food, and the program provides nutrition education to families. For instance, Miller said eligible families can learn ways to properly store their produce after purchasing it from the market.

In previous years, families could only use the WIC vouchers until the end of September. This year, families have until Oct. 31 to spend their voucher. Miller said the voucher can be used at any farmers market across the state, as long as the farmers or gardeners accept WIC. At Thursday's market, signs were listed at eligible booths (as seen in the photo below).

According to Miller, families must use their voucher if they accept the funding.

"We just don't have enough funds for everyone who's on the program to receive these benefits. So, we really want to make sure if you're taking them that you are redeeming them," she said.

For families interested in signing up for WIC benefits, registration can be done at RiverStone Health or at Thursday's Gardeners' Market. To begin the process, Miller says to call RiverStone Health WIC at (406) 247-3370.

Zimmerman-Murter told MTN that the gardeners market is always accepting new farmers and gardeners interested in selling produce at the market. Interested vendors can contact Healthy by Design at (406) 651-64444.

"The market is here for everyone. So, all community members are welcome and we're always excited to see new faces here," said Zimmerman-Murter.

"People who are low-income are great people, and they just need a little... hand up sometimes... said Yakawich. "More people should come and check it out."

To learn more about eligibility guidelines for Montana WIC, please visit this link.