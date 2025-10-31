Friday Headlines: Head Start, Deadly opioid, Halloween safety

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Oct. 31

Head Start plans for food-service disruptions as government shutdown continues

Head Start plans for food-service disruptions as government shutdown continues

BILLINGS - The government shutdown reached its 31st day this morning, with critical programs for children and families set to lose funding starting tomorrow.

Head Start's Child and Adult Care Food Program will be among the first to face cuts, forcing Billings Head Start to prepare for significant food service disruptions.

The program serves families already struggling with food insecurity, with 41% of participants relying on SNAP benefits.

The executive director said Head Start will remain open through June but will need to use savings to cover meal costs during the funding gap.

Read the full story

Montana law enforcement warns of deadly opioid

Montana law enforcement warns of deadly opioid

BILLINGS - Investigators across Montana report a concerning increase in seizures of carfentanil, a deadly synthetic opioid.

The state crime lab analyzed nine carfentanil seizures in 2025 alone, with seven originating from Yellowstone County.

The Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force seized approximately 5,300 pills that tested positive for the dangerous substance.

Read the full story

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office shares tips for Halloween safety

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office shares tips for Halloween safety

BILLINGS - As children prepare for Halloween trick-or-treating tonight, Yellowstone County deputies are increasing patrols to watch for impaired drivers and ensure child safety.

Undersheriff Robert Lester reminds parents to establish clear boundaries and curfews for their children.

Lester advises kids to travel in groups, never alone, and never enter homes, even when offered "better candy."

Read the full story

Q2 Weather

Q2 News

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chilly Halloween