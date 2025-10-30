As parents trust their kids to go trick-or-treating alone on Halloween night, they hope law enforcement is keeping an extra watchful eye while they're out.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says deputies are watching the roads for trouble on Friday night.

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office shares tips for Halloween safety

"Impaired driving enforcement, looking for those people out driving on the roadways, making sure our kids are safe. And people that are impaired are finding an Uber or another ride or they're going to get picked up by one of our deputies," said Yellowstone County Undersheriff Robert Lester.

They recommend children head out in groups rather than alone.

"Always be in packs of twos and threes. Don't be alone. Don't go in people's homes. Even if they want you to come in, 'Hey, come in, I got some better candy,' say 'No, I'm fine right here,'" Lester said.

While Halloween night can be fun, authorities emphasize the importance of setting boundaries and curfews.

"Just set rules, set parameters. If we're done at eight o'clock, we're done at eight o'clock. You can start to get the vibe of the neighborhood when things are starting to shut down," Lester said.

Lester also advises homeowners to be aware of those looking for more tricks than treats when it comes to vandalism or disappearing decorations.

"You can call and report it. Be vigilant is what I would say. Make sure once the holiday is over, put them away so they're not left out for longer periods of time," Lester said.