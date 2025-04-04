Friday Headlines: Fatal shooting, Road rage sentence, Golden Apples

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, April 4

Montana Highway Patrol troopers shoot and kill man wanted on warrant in Big Timber

BIG TIMBER - A man wanted for threatening to use bombs and explosives was shot and killed by Montana Highway Patrol troopers in Sweet Grass County on Thursday afternoon.

When troopers tried to pull him over near Big Timber, they say he took off.

Troopers tried to stop his vehicle, and when it didn't work, the man fired at them.

MHP says after three minutes of exchanging gunfire, the suspect was reported dead at the scene.

Read the full story here

Billings man sentenced to prison for fatal road-rage shooting

BILLINGS - A Billings man is facing 70 years in prison after a road rage incident in 2022 turned deadly.

The incident happened when 31-year-old Jacob Troxel shot and killed 29-year-old Michael Duran.

All was caught on camera from the KTVQ building's surveillance footage.

In January, he was found guilty of a murder charge.

Read the full story here

'Very humbling': Seven Billings teachers recognized during 40th Golden Apple Awards

BILLINGS - Seven teachers in the Billings school district received the prestigious Golden Apple Award on Thursday.

The honor showcases their dedication to education and their students.

Jodi Ervin, Stacey Lemelin, Raye Elwood, Erin Small, Jessica Spencer, Angela Hamming, and custodian Timothy Lantz made up the 40th year award winners.

Read the full story here

