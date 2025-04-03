BILLINGS — Every year, seven teachers in the Billings School District are recognized with the prestigious Golden Apple Award, honoring their dedication to education and their students.

This year marked the 40th anniversary of the awards, and seven teachers were surprised with the awards during assemblies at their schools on Thursday.

'Very humbling': Seven Billings teachers recognized during 40th Golden Apple Awards

Among the recipients were Jodi Ervin, a fourth-grade teacher at Boulder Elementary, and Stacey Lemelin, the principal of Meadowlark Elementary. Both have served the district for more than three decades.

"I love teaching and I love the kids," said Ervin after receiving her Golden Apple. "When they don't get something and we work at it and they get it, it's so cool to see the light bulbs come on."

Ervin has taught for 42 years, all in the Billings school system. She said that while the landscape has changed, she's never regretted becoming a teacher.

"There are changes for sure, but in a way the kids help me with those," Ervin said. "You don't get a better job than the one I have."

Ervin was the first stop of seven for the Golden Apple crew, and she said she was shocked when they called her name.

"Oh my gosh," Ervin said, with tears in her eyes. "I couldn't believe it. This is quite an honor and very, very humbling."

About an hour later, it was a similar scene at Meadowlark Elementary, as Lemelin was overcome with emotion receiving her award.

"I was very surprised," Lemelin said. "It's super humbling."

For Lemelin, the award came at the perfect time, with this school year scheduled to be her last.

"This is my 35th year in education, and so I'm retiring at the end of this year," Lemelin said with a pause to gather herself. "To end your career with a Golden Apple is quite an honor."

She agreed with Ervin that the job has certainly changed, but she said the teachers and students always made the hard work worth it.

"Just being with the kids every single day," Lemelin said. "I wouldn't change that for anything."

An annual tradition, providing teachers with some well-earned recognition.

"Knowing that I'm helping my kids be better people, but not just for fourth grade, but for life," Ervin said.

The other five teachers who earned the accolade were Raye Alwood (fifth grade teacher at Beartooth), Erin Small (music teacher at Eagle Cliffs), Jessica Spencer (special education teacher at Castle Rock), Angela Hammang (Career Center) and Timothy Lantz (custodian at Castle Rock).