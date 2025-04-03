Montana Highway Patrol troopers shoot and kill man wanted on warrant in Big Timber

Update 5:40 p.m.

A man wanted for threatening to use bombs and explosives was shot and killed by Montana Highway Patrol troopers in Big Timber Thursday afternoon after he fled from pursuit, according to the highway patrol.

The incident began at 2:48 p.m. when one trooper told dispatch that he saw the suspect's vehicle near Big Timber, and a second trooper was called for backup, according to a highway patrol news release.

The man had a warrant in Nebraska for threatening to use explosives or place bombs.

The trooper tried a traffic stop, but the suspect fled, according to the news release. The trooper tried to force the suspect's vehicle to stop with his own vehicle, a strategy known as a PIT maneuver, but it didn't work.

The man fired at the troopers, and they returned fire, according to the news release. The troopers told dispatch the man was down. According to the highway patrol, the incident lasted about three minutes.

The suspect, who was considered suicidal, armed, and dangerous, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The troopers were not injured and were placed on administrative leave, which is standard department policy.

The Sweet Grass Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene to assist, and the Montana Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

Here's the full news release:

BIG TIMBER – Two Montana Highway Patrol troopers were involved in an officer involved critical incident Thursday afternoon outside of Big Timber. The situation occurred after troopers were alerted that a suspect from Nebraska, with a no-bond warrant for his arrest for threatening to use explosives or place bombs, had entered Montana.

At approximately 2:48 pm a trooper notified dispatch that he had located the male suspect’s vehicle near Big Timber and a second trooper, who was in the area, was called for backup. Minutes later, the trooper initiated a traffic stop and advised dispatch the suspect was fleeing. The trooper subsequently attempted to perform a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver to stop the suspect’s vehicle but was unsuccessful. After the PIT attempt, the troopers advised that shots were fired by the suspect and the troopers had returned fire. Soon after, the troopers advised the suspect was down. The incident lasted approximately three minutes.

The suspect, who was considered suicidal, armed, and dangerous, was pronounced deceased on scene. The two troopers involved are uninjured and have been placed on administrative leave per MHP’s standard policy.

The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene to assist shortly after the incident. The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) will lead the investigation.

“Without our troopers' quick thinking and bravery this incident could have been much worse. I’m confident that DCI will conduct a thorough investigation and I’m grateful for their assistance. Our partners at the Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office have also been incredibly helpful on scene,” MHP Colonel Kurt Sager said.

(first report) Law enforcement shot and killed a suspect in Big Timber Thursday afternoon, according to the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened on West Second Avenue in Big Timber, the agency posted on social media.

No time was given, nor did the sheriff's office specify whether its deputy or an officer from another agency was involved in the shooting.

The suspect was not from the local area. The sheriff's office said the public is not at risk.

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

