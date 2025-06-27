Friday Headlines: Commissioners meet, Massive explosion, Live to Ride

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, June 27

A Seat to Fill: Yellowstone County moves forward after John Ostlund’s death

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County commissioners are navigating a new chapter nearly a week after the sudden death of longtime Commissioner John Ostlund.

Ostlund passed away unexpectedly when his single-engine plane crashed south of Billings.

Commissioners Mike Waters and Mark Norse say the process of appointing a replacement begins with three candidates yet to be picked by the Yellowstone County Republican Committee.

A public service to honor Ostlund will be held on July 12 at MetraPark.

No injuries reported at large explosion at Sidney industrial plant

SIDNEY - No one was hurt after a fiery explosion at a saltwater disposal site just outside of Sidney on Wednesday night.

The Sidney Volunteer Fire Department spent the night fighting to put out the massive fire that followed. Residents say they could feel the boom from about 10 miles away.

The facility contained several storage and propane tanks which, once heated, caused the explosions. Most of the damage was contained on-site.

Brotherhood: Billings motorcyclist back on the road after surviving severe heart attack

BILLINGS - A Billings motorcyclist is thanking his fellow riders after surviving a heart attack.

On April 10, Kenneth "Griz" Taylor says he was out riding with one of his friends, another member of the "Knuckles Up" motorcycle club, when another rider recognized signs of a heart attack in Taylor.

"(Another rider) recognized signs of a heart attack in me," Taylor said.

He was then hospitalized.

