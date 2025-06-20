Friday Headlines: Commissioner killed, Missing hiker, Shepherd cleanup

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, June 20

Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund killed in plane crash

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund died in a single-engine plane crash south of Billings on Thursday afternoon.

A fellow commissioner confirmed his death to MTN News, and his family has been notified.

Ostlund was the only person in the plane when it went down near Blue Creek Road.

He is being remembered by colleagues, friends and family as a leader and a passionate supporter of public service.

Search for missing hiker near Red Lodge stalls again amid dangerous conditions

RED LODGE - The search for a missing hiker near Red Lodge along East Rosebud Creek is on pause again as conditions continue to be dangerous for the multiple teams of search crews.

Despite many ground and aerial search operations, the unidentified 23-year-old man has yet to be found and is believed to be dead.

Crews say search efforts will resume again as soon as possible.

Glass, moisture and mold: Montana adjuster warns of lingering storm risks

SHEPHERD - Damage is still being assessed in Shepherd after a destructive wave of storms peppered communities with large hail and powerful winds.

Insurance adjusters are taking a closer look at the damage, inspecting structures and looking for any hidden threats left behind.

Crews are encouraging anyone with damage to contact an adjuster before waiting too long and letting any lingering problem get worse.

