Glass, moisture and mold: Montana adjuster warns of lingering storm risks

SHEPHERD — Shards of glass glinted across the front porch of Jesse Parman’s home, catching the late-morning light. Monday's powerful hailstorm had blown out his windows, scattering tiny fragments across nearly every surface of his home in Shepherd.

“It blew some of it into (microscopic) particles,” said Parman, “I’ve got (glass) in all my limbs."

On Thursday, Parman was no longer navigating the aftermath alone. Marlon Landry, an American National catastrophe insurance adjuster with 15 years of experience, had arrived to walk the property, inspecting the visible destruction and the deeper, hidden threats that often follow major storms.

Watch as a claims adjuster walks through the wreckage—and explains why waiting too long to act after a storm could cost you more than you think:

Glass, moisture, and mold: adjuster warns of lingering storm risks

“You’re basically trying to recreate the accident,” said Landry as he moved from room to room, tape measure and notepad in hand.

The damage to Parman’s home was extensive, thought to be in the six figures by Landry. While the glass and debris were obvious hazards, the catastrophe adjuster said it is often what homeowners cannot see that poses the greatest risks.

“The vast majority of the time, you don’t want to take the chance that you’re going to sit on a couch that had broken glass in it. Even if you think you’ve cleaned it well—you probably have not cleaned it well enough,” said Landry.

With temperatures fluctuating in the days after the storm, Landry warned that the threat to homes like Parman’s was far from over.

“Heat is your big enemy right now when it comes to moisture stuck somewhere. The hotter it gets, the faster foreign growth is going to occur,” said Landry.

He also cautioned against a common mistake: waiting for an adjuster before taking action to prevent further damage.

“It seems to be a common underlying fear or theme with a lot of people: 'Don’t touch it until the insurance guy gets here.' A lot of times, those people stand to lose because they allow it to get worse,” said Landry.

For Parman, this is not his first encounter with extreme weather. He recalled his last major storm experience around 2018 or 2019. This week’s storm marks his third such event, and he said he has learned the importance of acting quickly.

Still, not everyone is able to respond the same way. As Landry made his rounds, he was already thinking about those less equipped to manage repairs.

“At the same time, I’ve got a couple that I’m gonna go look at tomorrow. Both of them are over 80. I can’t make that request of them,” said Landry.

“There’s only so many contractors out here. So, if I can do it, it would leave them available for other people who can’t do it,” added Parman.