Friday Headlines: City YVAS restoration, Red Lodge attack, Lame Deer school closure

City planning restoration of Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

BILLINGS - The city of Billings has shut down further use of its animal control incinerator a week after an emissions leak sickened Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter employees and forced the evacuation of animals.

City administrator Chris Kukulski says the incinerator will remain out of service for all purposes until the investigation is completed.

The city animal control incinerator was used last Friday to burn methamphetamine by the FBI.

The city and RiverStone Health say they have the authority to use the incinerator for something other than animal carcasses but add they were unaware that meth was being burned.

Read the full article.

Red Lodge residents on edge after alleged attack on woman

RED LODGE - Red Lodge Police say they are investigating after a woman walking home was attacked by a man.

Officers say the woman was confronted by the unknown male Monday night near 13th Street east and Platt Avenue South.

According to a Red Lodge Buzz post, the woman used a taser to defend herself and get away.

Police say if anyone has information that could help their investigation to call them or central dispatch.

Read the full article.

Threats force cancelation of Lame Deer schools for second time this week

LAME DEER - Lame Deer Schools closed for the second time this week on Thursday due to what school leaders are calling "violent threats."

Classes were cancelled Monday and cut short Wednesday after district administrators say a frightening note was found in one of the high school bathrooms.

The superintendent says Thursday's closure was again out of caution.

Law enforcement is investigating the threats and principals met last night to discuss more plans for safety moving forward.