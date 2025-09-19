City planning restoration of Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter building

The city of Billings has shut down further use of its animal control incinerator a week after an emissions leak sickened Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter employees and forced the evacuation of animals.

City Administrator Chris Kukulski says the incinerator will remain out of service for all purposes until the investigation is completed.

The city animal control incinerator was used last Friday to burn methamphetamine collected by the FBI. Emissions from the burn spilled into the Yellowstone Valley Animal Services facility, and 14 workers were taken to the hospital. All animals were evacuated and taken to foster facilities.

The city and RiverStone Health say they have the authority to use the incinerator for something other than animal carcasses but add they were unaware that meth was being burned.

The incinerator is permitted by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, and the permit does not show any language giving the county such approval.

DEQ says it is looking into the "agreement" referenced by animal control.

The city says initial testing reports show only one of many samples taken at the shelter tested above the detection limit for meth and all other samples were below detectable limits.

City officials are getting cost estimates from restoration contractors to return the facility to operating condition for the YVAS and animal control. However, the director of the animal shelter said this week that she does not want to move back if drugs are burned there.

