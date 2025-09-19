Threats force cancelation of Lame Deer schools for second time this week

LAME DEER — On Thursday, school was canceled for the second day this week in Lame Deer due to what district administrators are calling "violent threats."

No classes were held on Monday due to threats administration found on social media over the weekend, and on Wednesday, school was cut short after a frightening note was found in one of the high school bathrooms.

Watch this video to hear what administrators had to say:

Threats force cancellation of Lame Deer schools for second time this week

Superintendent Victoria Falls Down said that school was canceled again on Thursday as a precaution.

"Safety is paramount," Falls Down said Thursday afternoon. "When your students are threatened, your staff are threatened, you have to act right away."

On Thursday, Falls Down met with Middle and High School Principal Matthew Jolley and Elementary Principal Albera Cook to come up with a plan going forward.

"Safety is the main concern," Falls Down said. "You have to implement all of the safety procedures."

Jolley explained why the note found Wednesday was so frightening.

"The note that was found yesterday was concerning because a very specific timing was set where there was going to be a shooting at our school," Jolley said.

Cook added that the administration is relying on law enforcement for more information regarding who is responsible for the threats.

"Our information is very limited at this time," Cook said. "Whatever information we're getting, you know, we're getting from law enforcement."

The threats come at a time when many in the community of Lame Deer are already on edge. Changes to Northern Cheyenne tribal leadership have led to public outcry over the past few weeks.

"Traditional chiefs council stepped in and they enacted traditional law," said Tribal President Gene Small.

Small explained that the group of chiefs removed eight of the 10 tribal council members, before filling those seats with replacements on Thursday.

"This change is new to everybody," Small said. "I think this change is going to be good for everyone. We're just trying to keep the doors open to our people. We've got to tend to our people."

While some residents were speculating that the school threats were somehow connected to the changes in tribal leadership, both Small and Falls Down said that's not the case.

"I just feel like this is an issue we'd like to keep it separate," Falls Down said. "As an administration, we have a responsibility to keep our school safe."

Small said he hopes to see his community more connected going forward.

"We need to humble ourselves, all of us," Small said. "We need to be aware of each other and love each other. We're all Cheyenne people."