Friday Headlines: Billings house fire, Seeking justice, Teacher support

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, May 23

Billings family escapes house fire that spread from camper trailer

BILLINGS - A Billings family and their pets escaped safely after a fire spread from a camper trailer to their home Thursday night.

The fire started at a property on Cactus Drive, off of Rimrock Road near 13th Street, according to Billings fire crews.

Firefighters reported that the blaze originated in a camper before moving to other structures, damaging the family's home, garage and a vehicle.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Six years later: Advocates demand action in death of Kaysera Stops Pretty Places

HARDIN - Six years after the death of Kaysera Stops Pretty Places, her family and friends say they are still fighting for justice.

Stops Pretty Places disappeared in August 2019 and was found dead weeks later in a Hardin backyard.

One man was charged in connection with two people who were with Stops Pretty Places when she disappeared, but advocates say they are frustrated no further progress has been made in her case.

Stops Pretty Places' death was ultimately ruled as suspicious.

'Show must go on:' Lockwood choir students rallying behind sick teacher

LOCKWOOD - The Lockwood High School choir is rallying behind their teacher as he fights his second battle with cancer.

Teacher Quentin "Q" Staton hasn't been in the classroom since learning that he was re-diagnosed with head, neck and throat cancer.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $11,000 to support Staton.

He hopes to return to class next school year.

